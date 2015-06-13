Faith No More comeback was no nostalgia trip

Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin says the band were fearful of outstaying their welcome on their comeback tour.

FNM reunited in 2009 for a run of festival shows and soon set their sights on recording their first new material since 1997’s Album Of The Year.

And Bordin says it was the realisation they might be relying too heavily on nostalgia that eventually led to the recording and release of Sol Invictus in May.

He tells TeamRock Radio: “About halfway into the 2.0 shows, we’d done about 30 shows, and it felt really great. We said, ‘I can see the end in sight unless we have something new to say.’

“You’d feel a little uncomfortable about dragging nostalgia out. And that was one thing none of us wanted, was nostalgia.

“We wanted to see if it was viable, how we felt about playing it and where it would lead us, if there was a future. It was kind of all of us saying it.”

Bordin adds that bassist Billy Gould sent a demo of the track Matador, and the rest of the band were thrilled about the potential.

He says: “The first note that was written off the new record, Bill had a demo and sent it around and said, ‘This is something I was messing with, I think it would be FNM appropriate.’

“It was Matador. We worked it out face-to-face in a room, which was nice. All five in a room, kind of more old style and seeing if we could work and collaborate together. We played it in south America and it felt great. That’s how it started.”

Faith No More played on the Main Stage at Download today (June 13). They’re the cover stars in the latest edition of Metal Hammer Magazine.

The band continue their European trek in Glasgow on June 14 before heading out on a tour of North and South America:

