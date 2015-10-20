Faith No More in Sunny Side Up video

Faith No More have launched a video for their track Sunny Side Up.

It’s the first official promo for any track from comeback album Sol Invictus, released in May after the band got back together in 2009.

FNM bassist Billy Gould admitted earlier this year that the band had been blown away by the response to their first release in 18 years.

He said: “It’s a relief. We’ve always put out things and we don’t know what the reaction is going to be. It’s nice seeing something that gets received so well. I’m kind of wondering when the shoe’s gonna drop and somebody’s just gonna bash the shit out of this. Like, it’s too good, the reaction.”

The band play California’s Monster Energy Aftershock festival on October 25, completing their 2015 tour activities.