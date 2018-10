New progressive trio Exploring Birdsong have released a video for their single The Baptism, marking one year as a band and since the first release of the track, their debut single.

The new animated vide has been created by Emmett Elvin, solo artist and member of Knifeworld and can be viewed below.

Exploring Birdsong will be appearing at HRH Prog in Pwllewhli, Wales on November 17.