Exploring Birdsong premiere new video for The River with Prog

Prog Award-nominees Exploring Birdsong have premiered their brand new video for their new single The River with Prog. It's the band's first release since they signed to German label Long Branch Records and you can watch the whole video below.

"It’s actually one of the first songs that was written as a trio not long after we started university, so to finally be releasing it is really exciting," drummer Matt Harrison tells Prog. "Although taken from the conceptual idea that encompasses all of the songs on the EP, it focuses more specifically on the idea that, based on perception, good and evil are never too far from each other and you may never really fully be able to have one without the other. As for the video, we’d jokingly thrown around the idea of filming in a water tank but assumed it to be too difficult to pull off. But, thanks to our director Shaun Hodson, it turned out way more beautiful than we ever imagined it could."

The River is taken from the band's forthcoming debut EP, The Thing With Feathers, which will be released on Long Branch Records on November 29. The EP can be pre-ordered here.

Exploring Birdsong will support Sleep Token at London's Underworld on October 3 and at Manchester Academy 3 on October 4.