Exist Immortal drop video for new single Emerge and announce October live dates

London based prog metallers Exist Immortal have shared a video for their brand new single Emerge, which you can watch below.

The new single is the second to be taken from the band's upcoming self-titled debut album which will be released

"As the penultimate song on our new self-titled studio album, Emerge lives up to its name lyrically uplifting the listener with guitar and vocal parts which can only be described as epic," says vocalist Meyrick de la Fuente. "This track is our favourite example of the melodic chemistry between Mikey and me, with intertwining melodies, whilst the hard hitting rhythm section gives the song its pulsing and anthemic feel. We are very excited to present our latest, self-titled, full length album.

"For us this is a culmination of a lot of work, building and evolving," he adds of the forthcoming album. "We bring back a lot of the heavier elements from our older releases while keeping a lot of the aesthetics and layers from Triptych. As musicians we have always struggled with where to place ourselves amongst our peers and always written music we wanted to make over intentionally fitting into existing trends. We feel that this album is by far our most accomplished and self-assured record to date, reincorporating harsh vocals while exploring new territory on the guitar side of things."

The band will be embarking on a string of UK tour dates, including a headline set in Camden's Black Heart on new album release day.

"We are bringing our biggest and best headline show we have ever toured with us and will be playing new songs alongside fan favourites, so old and new fans alike will experience something fresh," the band say. "Our new record is set for an October 14 release, which we feel is easily our best work to date drawing influence from our entire back catalogue of music into the most refined, truest version of EXIM. This London show will be the official launch party of the new album and we are so excited that this show and iconic venue will be the very first time this new era is brought into the world."



Exist Immortal October tour dates:

Oct 14: London Black Heart

Oct 26: Bristol Crofters Rights

Oct 27: Sheffield Corporation

Oct 28: Newcastle Head Of Steam

Oct 29: Birmingham Scruffy Murphy’s

Oct 30: Southampton Suburbia

Pre-orders for Exist Immortal start tomorrow, September 23, here.