Exist Immortal release video for Erode

Expansive, progressive metallers Exist Immortal are premiering their new video exclusively with Metal Hammer. Treading the line between spacious experimentalism and dirty metalcore, Erode is an anthemic dose of heaviness from the London technical wizards.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the new track, vocalist Meyrick de la Fuente says it’s “a venting of the erratic mindset I was in when we were writing it, but it’s grown to be one of the deeper, meaningful songs, airing frustrations with my mental capacity to make the most of what reality has to offer.

“It’s also about watching people you know crumble under the weight of expectation that may or may not actually exist in reality, but is still perceived regardless.”

Erode is taken from Exist Immortal’s upcoming second album Breathe, released October 28 via Primordial Records.

They will tour the UK with When Our Time Comes at the following dates:

28 October: Belle Vue, Merthyr

29 October: Firehouse, Southampton

30 October: Sanctuary, Basingstoke

31 October: Mothers Ruin, Bristol

1 November: The Black Heart, London

2 November: Jumpin’ Jacks, Leicester

4 November: Opium, Edinburgh

5 November: Louge 41, Workington