EXCLUSIVE: The new album art from American Heritage

Never ones to shy away from OTT lowbrow humour, we can unveil the new artwork from American Heritage for their Prolapse album – designed by A.W. Sommers.

Recorded at SOMA Studios, this is the sixth and final full-length album from the racket-makers after core member and vocalist Adam Norden left American Heritage after the recording.

Scheduled for release 24th November on Solar Flare Records, this won’t be for the faint-hearted. Or anyone feeling that serious.

Prolapse tracklisting: