EXCLUSIVE: The new album art from American Heritage

Never ones to shy away from OTT lowbrow humour, we can unveil the new artwork from American Heritage for their Prolapse album – designed by A.W. Sommers.
Recorded at SOMA Studios, this is the sixth and final full-length album from the racket-makers after core member and vocalist Adam Norden left American Heritage after the recording.
Scheduled for release 24th November on Solar Flare Records, this won’t be for the faint-hearted. Or anyone feeling that serious.
Prolapse tracklisting:
Eastward Cast The Entrails
Anxious Bedwetter
Obliviocrity
Constant And Consuming Fear Of Death And Dying
Mask Of Lies
Blackbird
Hürtin’ Crüe [Descendents Cover]
Thirsty And Miserable [Blag Flag Cover]
Bulletproof Cupid [Girls Against Boys Cover]