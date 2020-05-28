Exclusive: the making of Massive Wagons' bonkers LEGO video

Massive Wagons have released a short film that details how the video for current single Bangin In Your Stereo was made.

Bangin In Your Stereo is the second song to emerge from the band's upcoming album House Of Noise, following the release In It Together in March. The album is released on July 17, and pre-orders are available now.

Unlike most videos produced under lockdown conditions, Bangin In Your Stereo does not feature fans in their front rooms miming along with the audio. Nor does it feature spooky drone footage of empty streets.

Instead, it features LEGO. Lots of it. And it features a cast of characters that includes Superman, Batman, Darth Vader, R2-D2, Noddy Holder, pirates, a shark, some knights, and all sorts of crazed action.

"You need a video," says frontman Baz Mills. "You need a good visual accompaniment for the song. But what can we do? We can't get people together.

"So we're talking to Earache, and they say, 'what about a stop-motion video?' And, as luck would have it, we're friends with the guys in Bootyard Bandits, and Paul – their drummer – has done this before for them: a LEGO stop-motion video."

Paul, who'd made just that one stop-motion video before Bangin In Your Stereo came a-callin', has done an amazing job.

"It's perfect," says Baz. He's nailed it. It's absolutely bang on. It's a Who's Who of LEGO."

Two weeks ago Massive Wagons confirmed their participation in Webfest 2, an online event organised to promote and support artists during the current lockdown.

Also taking part Bad Touch, Tequila Mockingbyrd, Blackwater Conspiracy, Collateral, Bootyard Bandits, The Dust Coda, Ashen Reach and more.

Liam Mulpetre will be in charge of the Live Shred: The Heavy Metal Jukebox, while Reece Mastin and Sisters Doll will join in the fun from Australia.

Music fans are encouraged to buy the artists coffee and a cake, with all donations going towards those taking part.

Webfest 2 takes place on June 6 on the New Wave Of Classic Rock’s Facebook page.