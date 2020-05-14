Massive Wagons, Bad Touch and more set for Webfest 2

Last month, the New Wave Of Classic Rock Facebook group created the first-ever Webfest – an online event organised to promote and support artists during the current lockdown.

Dozens of artists took part, including Dead Man’s Whiskey and comedian Pete K Mally.

And since the event was a success, organisers have announced that Webfest 2 will happen on June 6, promising another round of rock entertainment.

Taking part will be Massive Wagons, Bad Touch, Tequila Mockingbyrd, Blackwater Conspiracy, Collateral, Bootyard Bandits, The Dust Coda, Ashen Reach and more.

Liam Mulpetre will be in charge of the Live Shred: The Heavy Metal Jukebox, while Reece Mastin and Sisters Doll will join in the fun from Australia.

Music fans are encouraged to buy the artists coffee and a cake, with all donations going towards those taking part.

Organisers explain: “We want to pay all the bands properly for their work. If you were paying £15 to go to a gig with three bands and 100 people showed up, £1500 would go towards all costs and the bands would be lucky to turn a profit of £150 each. We will have 23 bands on the day, and our target is £5000.”

Webfest 2 will be streamed on the New Wave Of Classic Rock’s Facebook page. Find the full lineup poster below.