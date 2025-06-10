“Bad songs do not go viral in metal – that may happen in other genres, but not in metal”: The Bloodywood guide to internet fame

Bloodywood are one of metal’s greatest online success stories. Founded by Karan Katiyar, the Indian folk/nu metal juggernaut began as a bedroom project, with the guitarist and producer teaming with screamer Jayant Bhadula and, later, rapper Raoul Kerr to give pop and Bollywood hits a brutalised makeover. It was a fast way to gain notice on Facebook, Reddit and YouTube for the burgeoning three-piece.

In the years since, Bloodywood have turned online curiosity into a bona fide career. They now have two albums to their name, have toured all over the world and have twice collaborated with J-metal sensations Babymetal. Also, last year, they appeared on the soundtrack to Hollywood blockbuster Monkey Man, directed by, written by and starring Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, Lion, The Green Knight).

So, when Metal Hammer recently had interview time with Katiyar, we knew we had to ask for his advice on becoming a heavy metal hero without leaving your own home. Though he admits he’s not as clued-in with social media as he used to be, he has some fundamental dos and don’ts to offer. This is the Bloodywood guide to winning over the internet:

Write good songs

“I would say, start with the basics. As a metal band, your songs need to be really fucking good. Bad songs do not go viral in metal – that may happen in other genres, but not in metal. The song needs to be really, really good. That’s the foundation of it.”

Try new stuff

“You’ve got to do something that you’re not comfortable with, because the magic happens right outside your comfort zone. Don’t be afraid of, you know, being funny. That’s what worked for us.”

Don’t play shows too soon…

“I ask this question quite often to young musicians. When I ask them, ‘Why do you want to play live?’, they have no answer. Someone will say, ‘Well, that’s why we’re making music, because we want to play live’; some other people will say, ‘That’s how people are going to discover us.’ But, there’s a more effective way of doing things: you can put out great music and build an audience without even stepping onto the stage.”

Bloodywood - Tadka (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

…And, if you do, don’t let it kill your passion

“Once you start playing live, what happens at the show is going to severely affect you. It’s either going to boost your morale, or it’s gonna make you quit music. You’re stepping out into the real world with your music, and if you play in front of 20 people or 50 people, it’s not a great feeling, especially if the crowd is not very responsive.”

Don’t let the gatekeepers get in your way

“Our first show was in Bangalore. We played two shows in India, and then the third show was in Germany, at a festival [Dong Open Air 2019]. At the first show, we were very nervous. Bangalore was a tough city for us, because it was full of elitists. But, we had a lot of people turn up, and they were already singing the lyrics of our songs. It changed our lives.”

Bloodywood’s new album, Nu Delhi, is out now via Fearless. The band’s North American tour with Babymetal kicks off in Houston on June 13 and they’re playing in Europe with Halestorm in October and November.