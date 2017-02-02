Bad Touch launch Heartbreaker, Soulshaker video

UK outfit Bad Touch have released a video for their track Heartbreaker, Soulshaker exclusively with Classic Rock.

The song appears on the Norfolk-based band’s new album Truth Be Told, which launched in December via Bad Touch Records.

The group feature in the latest edition of Classic Rock magazine, which is out now, where they speak about their influences and what makes them tick.

Vocalist Stevie Westwood says: “We never strived to be really different, as you can tell from the music. People assume that if something is different it’s automatically good. But I think something can be different and utter crap.

“I’d put us down as feelgood rock. What’s the point of going to a gig just to be miserable? We’re not Adele. We don’t want a room full of crying women. I’ve actually written a song for Adele. It’s called My Boyfriend’s Left Me But I’m Not Going To Go On About It.”

Bad Touch will embark on a co-headline tour of the UK with Broken Witt Rebels throughout March and April. They’ll also appear at Joanne Shaw Taylor’s Summertime Blues Festival at Warrington Parr Hall on July 15.

Bad Touch and Broken Witt Rebels 2017 UK tour

Mar 16: Leeds Brudenell

Mar 17: Newcastle Cluny

Mar 18: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 22: Norwich Waterfront

Mar 23: Sheffield Greystones

Mar 24: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Mar 25: Nottingham Bodega

Mar 30: Bristol Tunnels

Mar 31: Brighton Haunt

Apr 01: Southampton Talking Heads

Apr 02: Cardiff The Globe

Apr 07: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 08: London The Borderline

Jul 15: Warrington Summertime Blues Festival

