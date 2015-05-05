Exclusive: Listen to We Are The Ocean's new album

Loughton-based foursome We Are The Ocean are preparing to release their fourth album – and we have an exclusive stream.

Their new album ARK is the follow-up to 2012’s Maybe Today, Maybe Tomorrow and was produced by Peter Miles at Devon’s Middle Farm Studios.

Says frontman Liam Cromby: “We came to the album like a blank canvas. We set ourselves up to really experiment and try and go somewhere else.” The album will be released on May 11 through BMG/Chrysalis, but you can listen to it now in full.

The band will kick off an intimate tour to support the release. Catch them at the following venues:

May 16 Milton Keynes Crauford Arms May 17 Cambridge The Portland May 18 Liverpool Arts Club May 19 Nottingham Red Room May 20 Plymouth Underground May 22 London Electric Ballroom