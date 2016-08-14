Desert Storm put the work in to get Bloodstock slot

Desert Storm guitarist Ryan Cole has revealed he hasn’t had a holiday for five years – but insists he would never complain about it.

The Oxford rockers all juggle full-time jobs with their work in the band and spend any holiday time they have on the road.

And just after their set on the Sophie Lancaster stage at Bloodstock today (Sunday), Cole reflected on the band’s biggest show to date and the sacrifices they have made to reach this point.

Cole tells TeamRock: “I’ve not been on holiday for five years. We just tour and use all our holiday time for that. But when you play at a festival like this, you know it’s all worth it.

“We had an early slot but there were a lot more people watching us than I expected, so it was great.

“We got on this bill thanks to a recommendation from Orange Goblin’s Ben Ward and I love that Bloodstock gives bands a chance.”

Desert Storm plan to release their fourth album and follow-up to 2014’s Omniscient next year. It is currently in the mixing stage and Cole says it has to be heavier than their previous effort.

He continues: “We usually have a blues influence in our stuff and the next one is less of that and more heavy, I would say. But it still has that Desert Storm sound.”

Desert Storm have a number of tour dates still to come in 2016.

Aug 17: Coventry The Phoenix, UK

Aug 27: Cardiff Hub Festival, UK

Sep 17: Santiago de Compostela Sala Malatesta, Spain

Oct 01: Sheffield O2 Academy HRH DDoom v Stoner, UK

Nov 12: Oxford Bullingdon, UK

Dec 10: Brighton Green Door Store, UK

