Road Trippin': Every Time I Die

WHY DID YOU WANT TO DO A RESIDENCY IN LONDON?

Keith Buckley [vocals]: “As we’re getting older, we realise it’s not going to last forever. We want to do as much as possible while we still can. The UK’s always been one of the greatest places in the world for us to play. Of the top five shows in our entire career, three of them are in the UK.”

WHAT WERE THOSE SHOWS?

“One was with Architects in London. They’re the sweetest, most genuine people. Everyone in the crowd was so receptive to us. Another was with A Day To Remember at Alexandra Palace. I remember walking out and seeing a crowd of 10,000 people undulating like an ocean; it was incredible. There’s also one in Manchester I remember well.”

HOW DO YOU ENTERTAIN YOURSELVES BETWEEN GIGS?

“We entertain each other really well, especially Andy Williams [rhythm guitar] – he’s a born entertainer. But it’s also good to get some quiet time by myself. I like going for walks. If we’re in Europe then sightseeing is mandatory. My wife and I were just in London on vacation and it was awesome, I love it there. The London Eye is great!”

DO YOU PREFER SMALLER VENUES TO LARGER ONES?

“Definitely. The energy is so much higher, and our music needs that. I’d rather the crowd was moving than us running around like idiots onstage! In Louisville, Kentucky a few years ago there was a guy with a fake leg, and he took it off and passed it up to the stage. I ended up drinking a beer out of it because I didn’t know what else to do with it! I’ve also had people crowdsurf up to me with a book and give it to me, and I wish that would happen more often. I got Moby Dick last time, which I’d never read before.”

HAVE YOU GOT ANY WEIRD FANS?

“I’ve seen a guy with my face tattooed on his thigh, which is odd. I get it, I guess… I think it’s a compliment!”