Parkway Drive, We Came As Romans announce North American tour

Parkway Drive, We Came As Romans and Counterparts have announced a North American tour.
The three bands will set off across the US and Canada under the Unbreakable Tour banner in September and October.
Parkway Drive released their video for Devil’s Calling last month – lifted from the deluxe edition of their latest album Ire. They also won Best Video at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards for their Vice Grip promo in June.
Speaking about the follow-up to 2012’s Atlas, frontman Winston McCall told Metal Hammer: “We had a band meeting and it turned out all of us were thinking the same thing – none of us would get creative fulfilment out of writing another Parkway metalcore album.
“It was a really odd point to be at. We didn’t want to stop what Parkway was about, but at the same time there had to be a different way of doing it.”
Meanwhile, the Australian outfit have scheduled a run of European festival appearances throughout August.
Parkway Drive, We Came As Romans and Counterparts Unbreakable Tour 2016
Sep 29: Ft Collins Aggie Theatre, CO
Sep 30: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, CO
Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI (Parkway Drive only)
Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY (Parkway Drive only)
Oct 03: Charlotte Fillmore, NC
Oct 04: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD
Oct 05: New York Playstation Theater, NY
Oct 07: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ
Oct 08: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Oct 09: Montreal Metropolis, QC
Oct 10: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON
Oct 11: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI
Oct 12: Chicago House Of Blues, IL
Oct 14: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX (We Came As Romans not playing)
Oct 15: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA
Oct 16: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX
Oct 17: Houston House Of Blues, TX
Oct 19: Phoenix Pressroom, AZ
Oct 20: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV
Oct 21: Reno Cargo, NV
Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA (Parkway Drive only)
Oct 24: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA
Oct 25: San Diego House Of Blues, CA
- Iron Maiden ‘have to be selfish’ says Nicko McBrain
- Sites under fire for selling secondary tickets with ID restrictions
- Korn is ‘ship back on course’ says Munky
- Metalocalypse's Dethklok to return under new name Galakticon 2
Parkway Drive 2016 European tour
Aug 04: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Aug 05: Lustenau Szene Open Air, Austria
Aug 06: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 07: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium
Aug 09: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Aug 10: Krakow Klub Kwadrat, Poland
Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 12: Eschwege Open Flair, Germany
Aug 13: Puttlingen Rocco Del Schlacko, Germany
Aug 14: Rasnov Rockstadt Extreme, Romania
Aug 16: Budapest Sziget Fest, Hungary
Aug 17: Maribor Stuk, Slovenia
Aug 18: St Polten Frequency, Austria
Aug 19: Gampel Open Air, Switzerland
Aug 20: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 21: Biddinghuizen Lowlands, Netherlands
Aug 23: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy
Aug 24: Colmar Parc Expo, France
Aug 25: Ubersee Chiemsee Summer, Germany
Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK