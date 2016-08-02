Parkway Drive, We Came As Romans announce North American tour

Parkway Drive, We Came As Romans and Counterparts have announced a North American tour.

The three bands will set off across the US and Canada under the Unbreakable Tour banner in September and October.

Parkway Drive released their video for Devil’s Calling last month – lifted from the deluxe edition of their latest album Ire. They also won Best Video at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards for their Vice Grip promo in June.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2012’s Atlas, frontman Winston McCall told Metal Hammer: “We had a band meeting and it turned out all of us were thinking the same thing – none of us would get creative fulfilment out of writing another Parkway metalcore album.

“It was a really odd point to be at. We didn’t want to stop what Parkway was about, but at the same time there had to be a different way of doing it.”

Meanwhile, the Australian outfit have scheduled a run of European festival appearances throughout August.

Parkway Drive, We Came As Romans and Counterparts Unbreakable Tour 2016

Sep 29: Ft Collins Aggie Theatre, CO

Sep 30: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, CO

Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI (Parkway Drive only)

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY (Parkway Drive only)

Oct 03: Charlotte Fillmore, NC

Oct 04: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD

Oct 05: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Oct 07: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Oct 08: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 09: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 10: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Oct 11: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Oct 12: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Oct 14: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX (We Came As Romans not playing)

Oct 15: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Oct 16: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 17: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Oct 19: Phoenix Pressroom, AZ

Oct 20: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Oct 21: Reno Cargo, NV

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA (Parkway Drive only)

Oct 24: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Oct 25: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Parkway Drive 2016 European tour

Aug 04: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Aug 05: Lustenau Szene Open Air, Austria

Aug 06: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 07: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium

Aug 09: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Aug 10: Krakow Klub Kwadrat, Poland

Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 12: Eschwege Open Flair, Germany

Aug 13: Puttlingen Rocco Del Schlacko, Germany

Aug 14: Rasnov Rockstadt Extreme, Romania

Aug 16: Budapest Sziget Fest, Hungary

Aug 17: Maribor Stuk, Slovenia

Aug 18: St Polten Frequency, Austria

Aug 19: Gampel Open Air, Switzerland

Aug 20: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 21: Biddinghuizen Lowlands, Netherlands

Aug 23: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Aug 24: Colmar Parc Expo, France

Aug 25: Ubersee Chiemsee Summer, Germany

Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK

