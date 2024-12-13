Everon release video for No Embrace, their first new music for sixteen years

Dutch prog rockers Everon have returned with a video for No Embrace, their first new music for sixteen years, showing they've lost none of their lack for emotive, catchy and punchy prog rock.

It's taken from a brand new studio album, Shells, which the band will release through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group on February 28. it's the band's first studio album since they released North in 2008

"Everon didn't retire or anything, and we never even talked about it," Philipps reasons. "I always wrote all the music and the lyrics. So that would mean if I didn't do anything, we wouldn't do anything. After North, it just didn't happen. The making of North dragged out terribly, by the time we did it, I'd almost lost interest. I just needed a change."

Although Shells features the classic Everon line-up of Philipps, bass player Schymy, guitarist Ulli Hoever and drummer Christian 'Moschus' Moos, the recording was hit by tragedy when the latter died suddenly.

"It was completely out of the blue," Philipps sighs. "He wasn't sick or anything. He was just found dead. It was a cardiac arrest or one of these things. The reason I chose to finish the album at all was that he'd already recorded drums for eight of the songs. If it had happened half a year earlier, I wouldn't have chosen to make an album. I'd been pondering over should I, shouldn’t I for quite some time."

Shells features eleven new songs and a reworking of the band's epic 14-minute Flesh from the 2002 album of the same name. You can see the new album artwork below.

Pre-order Shells.

Everon: Shells

1. No Embrace

2. Broken Angels

3. Travels

4. Pinocchio’s Nose

5. Monster

6. Shells

7. Grace

8. Guilty As Charged

9. Children of the Earth

10. OCD

11. Until We Meet Again

12. Flesh