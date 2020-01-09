Evanescence share video for their epic cover of Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain

Evanescence have released a video for their cover of Fleetwood Mac classic The Chain.

The track first came to light last year in the trailer for smash hit Xbox One and PC video game Gears 5 – the latest instalment in the long-running Gears Of War franchise.

The band say: “The Chain music video is out now! Fun with smoke bombs in a post-apocalyptic world as we walk through the fire together. We hope you love it as much as we do. Let us know what you think.”

Speaking about recording the song last year, vocalist Lee said: “This cover was so fun to make. We love Fleetwood Mac and wanted to paint a dark and epic picture with our take on The Chain.

“The lyrics make me feel the power of standing together against great forces trying to pull us apart, perhaps even from the inside. I really wanted to drive that home in our version, and even made everyone in the band sing by the end of it!”

Evanescence will head out on the road later this year alongside Within Temptation on the Worlds Collide tour.

The band are also working on their new album – the follow-up to 2017's Synthesis which is expected to be released later this year, with details to be revealed in due course.

Evanescence and Within Temptation: Worlds Collide tour

Apr 04: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Apr 05: Paris Accor Hotel Arena, France

Apr 07: London The O2, UK

Apr 09: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Apr 11: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Apr 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 15: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 17: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 18: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Apr 20: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Hall, Germany

Apr 21: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Apr 22: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Apr 24: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Apr 26: Luxembourg Rockhall, Luxembourg

Apr 28: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Apr 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 01: Birmingham Arena, UK