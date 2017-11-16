Europe announce 2018 UK headline tour

Melodic rockers Europe have announced a series of UK dates for September 2018. The band will kick off the Tour The Earth shows in Manchester on September 14 and finish in Brighton ten days later. The dates also include a show at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. Support will come from Scottish blues rockers King King. Tickets will go on sale at 9am on November 24 via AXS.

Europe are about to embark on a UK arena tour with Deep Purple. Last month the band released a video for the title track of their recent Walk The Earth album.

“As a dad I do fear for the futures of my two sons,” says singer Joey Tempest. “That’s why the lyrics of our new single Walk The Earth talk about being ‘caught in the middle of a lightning strike’. The song asks the question of who’s shouting out for all of us. We need our leaders to bring us together, and right now we have the opposite of that. All of us should feel welcome”

Europe’s 2017 UK tour dates with Deep Purple and Cats In Space

Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 18: Manchester Arena

Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 22: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Nov 23: London The O2 Arena

Europe 2018 UK Tour Dates

