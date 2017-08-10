Europe - The Final Countdown – Live At The Roundhouse album review

Last autumn, Europe marked the 30th anniversary of breakthrough album The Final Countdown by playing it in full at a show in London. This is the result.

What comes across is that while the audience clearly gets off on hearing the whole record, somehow it all falls flat. For one thing the band aren’t fully convincing, and for another there are too many fillers on the original album.

Oddly, what works better is when they precede this by performing the whole of 2015 album War Of Kings. This has real passion, proving that Europe have more to offer in the present than as a nostalgia act. But then that’s what they’ve been telling us for years.