Listen to epic new Europe track The Siege

Europe have released a stream of their new track The Siege.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming album Walk The Earth and follows a video for the title track which launched earlier this month.

The follow-up to 2015’s War Of Kings will launch tomorrow (October 20) via Hell & Back Recordings/Silver Lining Music.

In addition to the new single, Europe have shared a behind-the-scenes video showing them working on the album at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

Frontman Joey Tempest says: “It’s a special time in Europe’s history – to be here in the UK, recording in Abbey Road Studios. Just to be here gives us an extra push.”

The band talk about the thrill of working with some of the same equipment that Pink Floyd used on The Dark Side Of The Moon, praise producer Dave Cobb for his contribution on the new record and speak about their musical journey.

Find the clip below, along with the Walk The Earth cover art, tracklist and details of Europe’s upcoming UK tour with Deep Purple.

Europe Walk The Earth tracklist

Walk The Earth The Siege Kingdom United Pictures Election Day Wolves GTO Haze Whenever You’re Ready Turn To Dust

Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 18: Manchester Arena

Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 22: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Nov 23: London The O2 Arena

