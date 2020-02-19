Epica and Apocalyptica announce UK and European co-headline tour

Epica and Apocalyptica have joined forces for a co-headline tour which will take place later this year.

The bands have lined up a total of 30 shows, kicking off in Zurich, Switzerland, on October 21 and wrapping up in Ludwigsburg, Germany, on December 17.

Epica vocalist Simone Simons says: “To celebrate the upcoming release of our long awaited eighth album, we are going to bring the Epic Apocalypse Tour to Europe together with our friends from the mighty Apocalyptica.

“It's a great new step as we'll be playing some bigger venues which allows us to add some new exciting production to the show as well.

“We couldn't be more excited to present our new songs and to finally tour with Apocalyptica. See you there!”

Apocalyptica rhythm cellist Eicca Toppinen adds: “This is all about adventure, exploration and bringing the dynamic excitement of symphonic metal to yet more fans both old and new.

“Our album Cell-0 is, for us, a return to our roots while exploring new artistic universes within that realm, and this tour will help our horizons expand even further. So come one, come all, because we are going to present a great night of entertainment.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this coming Friday (February 21) from 9am GMT.