Enter Shikari in Alexandra Palace Redshift live video

Enter Shikari have released a video of their performance of Redshift at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The Hertfordshire band originally planned to release the entire show as a live video package using crowd-shot footage and film captured from giant screens during the February show.

But in the end they didn’t have enough good quality footage and have instead opted to put out recent single Redshift as a standalone visual document of the night.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says: “After such a spectacle, we decided to cobble together and edit the footage from the jumbotrons on the night.

“Unfortunately a lot of the crowd footage was warped and unusable, but we were only able to put together one great track rather than a whole show, but we hope this’ll give you an idea of the energy on the night.

“Being such a DIY tour – programming the video screen content and 4.1 surround sound mix ourselves, for example – it seems only right and proper that we apply that approach to the documentation of the show too. Victory snatched from the jaws of defeat, and all that.”

Despite the video problems, Enter Shikari have got high a quality audio recording of what was their biggest headline show to date and plan to release that at a later date.

Reynolds adds: “It is currently at mixing stage and will move into the, ‘What are we doing with it now we have it?,’ stage very soon.”

Enter Shikari have a number of live dates still to come in 2016 and they are working on new material for the eventual follow-up to 2015 album The Mindsweep.

Jul 05: Rock For People Festival, Czech Republic

Jul 15: Electric Castle Festival, Romania

Jul 30: Amber Beach Party, Russia

Aug 11: Kubana Festival, Latvia

Aug 19: Zaxidfest, Ukraine

Aug 20: Rock Am See Festival, Germany

Aug 22: Wiesen Ottakringer Arena, Austria

Aug 24: Budapest Babanegra Track, Hungary

Aug 25: Czad Festival, Poland

Sep 03: Home Festival, Italy

Sep 06: Osaka Tsutaya O-East, Japan

Sep 08: Osaka Big Cat, Japan

Sep 09: Nagoya Bottom Line, Japan

Sep 10: Tokyo Akasaka Blitz, Japan

Sep 19: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Sep 20: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Sep 21: Sydney The Metro, Australia

Sep 22: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Sep 24: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

Enter Shikari in Ally Pally acoustic session

Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds: Music has broadened my world view