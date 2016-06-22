Aerosmith farewell tour next year, says Steven Tyler

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has said the band will stage their farewell tour in 2017.

His comments come after he stated in April that a final road trip was probable – then guitarist Joe Perry reported: “We’re talking about some different options at this point.”

Last month guitarist Brad Whitford said the band had discussed touring without the vocalist, because he was concentrating on his solo album. But Perry said that was “completely untrue.”

Now Tyler tells Howard Stern on SiriusXM: “I love this band. I really do. I want to squash every thought that anybody might have about ‘the band’s over.’

“We’re doing a farewell tour – but only because it’s time.”

Asked to confirm the band are planning a final run, he says: “I think so, next year.” On the subject of whether Perry understands that, he replies: “Mmm-hmm.”

But he adds that the tour will last “probably for ever,” and refers to The Who having staged several farewells, adding: “I know, can you believe that? How about Kiss? They did 19 farewell tours.”

Tyler’s country album We’re All Somebody From Somewhere is released on July 15. Aerosmith tour South America starting in September, following an appearance at the Kaaboo Festival in California on the weekend of September 16-18.

Aerosmith South American tour 2016

Sep 29: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, Colombia

Oct 02: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Oct 05: Cordoba Estadio de Cordoba, Argentina

Oct 08: Buenos Aires Estadio Unico la Plata, Argentina

Oct 11: Porto Allegre Anfiteatro Beird Rio, Brazil

Oct 15: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Oct 18: Santa Cruz Estadio Ramon Tahuichi Aguilera, Bolivia

Oct 21: Recife Classic Hall, Brazil

Oct 24: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Oct 27: Mexico City Arean Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

