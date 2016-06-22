Kiss Rocks Vegas set for DVD and Blu-ray release

Kiss concert film Kiss Rocks Vegas will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and other formats this summer.

The movie was shown in cinemas around the world last month, and Eagle Rock Entertainment will issue it on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD+CD, DVD+2LP on August 26. A deluxe version will also be available.

It was filmed during Kiss’ November 2014 residency at at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The deluxe edition comes as a hardcover package with a 60-page book and includes the DVD, Blu-ray, CD and an exclusive CD featuring a seven-song acoustic set.

Frontman Paul Stanley says: “We rocked and Vegas rolled. This was epic in-your-face Kiss. We got up close and personal, I think rock’n’roll fans will really enjoy this spectacle that only Kiss can deliver.”

Bassist Gene Simmons adds: “Kaboom. We blew up the Joint at The Hard Rock in Vegas like never before. We are very proud of this and know that you will be blown away as well.”

This week, The Dead Daisies were confirmed among the acts lined up for this year’s Kiss Kruise.

Kiss Rocks Vegas tracklist

Detroit Rock City Creatures Of The Night Psycho Circus Parasite War Machine Tears Are Falling Deuce Lick It Up I Love It Loud Hell Or Hallelujah + Tommy solo God Of Thunder Do You Love Me Love Gun Black Diamond Shout It Out Loud Rock And Roll All Night

Bonus Acoustic Set

Coming Home Plaster Caster Hard Luck Woman Christine Sixteen Goin’ Blind Love Her All I Can Beth

