Kiss Rocks Vegas set for DVD and Blu-ray release

By News  

Kiss Rocks Vegas will be available in various formats from August 26 after cinema run

Kiss Rocks Vegas poster

Kiss concert film Kiss Rocks Vegas will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and other formats this summer.

The movie was shown in cinemas around the world last month, and Eagle Rock Entertainment will issue it on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD+CD, DVD+2LP on August 26. A deluxe version will also be available.

It was filmed during Kiss’ November 2014 residency at at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The deluxe edition comes as a hardcover package with a 60-page book and includes the DVD, Blu-ray, CD and an exclusive CD featuring a seven-song acoustic set.

Frontman Paul Stanley says: “We rocked and Vegas rolled. This was epic in-your-face Kiss. We got up close and personal, I think rock’n’roll fans will really enjoy this spectacle that only Kiss can deliver.”

Bassist Gene Simmons adds: “Kaboom. We blew up the Joint at The Hard Rock in Vegas like never before. We are very proud of this and know that you will be blown away as well.”

This week, The Dead Daisies were confirmed among the acts lined up for this year’s Kiss Kruise.

Kiss Rocks Vegas tracklist

  1. Detroit Rock City
  2. Creatures Of The Night
  3. Psycho Circus
  4. Parasite
  5. War Machine
  6. Tears Are Falling
  7. Deuce
  8. Lick It Up
  9. I Love It Loud
  10. Hell Or Hallelujah + Tommy solo
  11. God Of Thunder
  12. Do You Love Me
  13. Love Gun
  14. Black Diamond
  15. Shout It Out Loud
  16. Rock And Roll All Night

Bonus Acoustic Set

  1. Coming Home
  2. Plaster Caster
  3. Hard Luck Woman
  4. Christine Sixteen
  5. Goin’ Blind
  6. Love Her All I Can
  7. Beth

