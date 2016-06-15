Enslaved’s debut Vikingligr Veldi to be reissued

Enslaved have announced that their 1994 debut album Vikingligr Veldi will be reissued.

The release is set to coincide with their 25th anniversary tour plans – although a final launch date has yet to be confirmed.

Guitarist Ivar Bjornson says: “We have been waiting since the day we recorded it – and at last it is happening.

“It has been a challenging journey, and it has demanded a lot of patience and understanding from all parts involved. The day we hold the finished product in our hand will be as sacred a day for us as the day we finished recording it.”

Along with a standard release, the band say it will also be issued as limited Webshop edition with further details to be revealed in due course.

Enslaved won the Best Underground award at this week’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

And the band have now issued a statement expressing their gratitude

It reads: “Can you believe it? Thanks to you for voting for us, Euronymous for spotting us, Osmose for carrying us forward and Nuclear Blast for where we are now.

“And a special thanks to Tonje Peersen for managing the chaos that is us between 2005 and 2015, and Simon Fullemann for taking over and bringing us up to right here.”

Enslaved 25 Anniversary European Tour 2016

Sep 29: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Sep 30: Stuttgart Club Cann, Germany

Oct 15: Berlin Binuu, Germany

Oct 16: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 17: Wroclaw Firlej, Poland

Oct 18: Prague Nova Chelmnice, Czech Republic

Oct 19: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 20: Vienna Szene, Austria

Oct 22: Brasov Club Rockstadt, Hungary

Oct 24: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Nov 02: Toulouse Metronum, France

Nov 03: Rennes Antipode, France

Nov 04: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Nov 09: Hanover Musikzentrum, Germany

Nov 10: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

