Enslaved issue London By Norse video and announce Euro tour

Enslaved have released a video showcasing their recent appearance at the London By Norse event.

The Norwegian metal veterans played three shows as part of the event, celebrating their 25th anniversary. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the band discuss the event and their affiliation to London.

Guitarist Ivar Bjornson says: “Since the very early days of Enslaved, London was always a place that we went. We kept doing London shows even though we didn’t tour too much.

“This is also where the lineup that we have now was formed in 2003 and where we asked them to become full members of the band, so there’s a lot of history.”

Enslaved have also announced a 25th anniversary European tour on the back of the London shows.

Bjornson adds: “As we have just arrived back from a fantastic weekend of celebrations during London By Norse, there is already more great news – our 25th anniversary European tour is ready, and will happen this fall.

“We’re glad to be bringing along the rising stars in Ne Obliviscaris, who will join us in covering a lot of European territory where we have not been for a while. What a way to spend the second half of this very special year for us. We can not wait to see all of you out there on the road.”

They have also been confirmed for this year’s Damnation festival in Leeds.

Enslaved 25 Anniversary European Tour 2016

Sep 29: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Sep 30: Stuttgart Club Cann, Germany

Oct 15: Berlin Binuu, Germany

Oct 16: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 17: Wroclaw Firlej, Poland

Oct 18: Prague Nova Chelmnice, Czech Republic

Oct 19: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 20: Vienna Szene, Austria

Oct 22: Brasov Club Rockstadt, Hungary

Oct 24: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Nov 02: Toulouse Metronum, France

Nov 03: Rennes Antipode, France

Nov 04: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Nov 09: Hanover Musikzentrum, Germany

Nov 10: Dresden Beatpol, Germany