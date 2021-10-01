Enslaved release new video for Ruun II - The Epitaph – watch it here!

Enslaved have released a new video for Ruun II - The Epitaph, which is taken from their EP Caravans To The Outer Worlds, out now via Nuclear Blast.



A new cycle is underway, and Enslaved find themselves on a bridge between the archaic and the unmapped. Caravans To The Outer Worlds EP is a tale of departure, of leaving behind a barren and desolate world, travelling boldly into the future. There are outer worlds to go to and new havens to rebuild in, to invoke a new dawn and to defend the new world for those of Sense and Earth.



Vocalist Grutle Kjellson comments: "Releasing an EP is a huge privilege, it really is. It is somehow reliving to go on a stroll away from the the album format, and take some leaps into obscurity in between two full lengths. There’s so many great and experimental EPs in music history; Magical Mystery Tour, Garage Days Revisited, Deathcrush, The Golden Years… just to mention a very few. We hope Caravans To The Outer Worlds, our third EP in 30 years, can fascinate and inspire.”



Adds guitarist Ivar Bjørnson: "This EP is an expression of the vital state Enslaved is in – the idea to create a transitory release between Utgard and what is to come next logically led to the idea of an EP. [Drummer] Iver’s idea of adding short intermezzos between the two main songs gave this release even more energy and depth. This EP is one that points backwards towards our early works as well as forward to a yet unknown place we seem to be heading for."

Enslaved play six shows in Norway in October 2021 and head out to the rest of Europe in February 2022. Among their dates are four gigs in the UK, where they'll play Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds and London.

ENSLAVED - UTGARD EUROPEAN TOUR 2022

w/ Intronaut, Obsidian Kingdom, Crown

13/02/22: Berlin Hole44, Germany

14/02/22: Utrecht De Helling, Netherlands

16/02/22: Birmingham 02 Institute, UK

17/02/22: Glasgow, Classic Grand, UK

18/02/22: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

19/02/22: London 229, UK

21/02/22: Paris La Machine, France

22/02/22: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

23/02/22: Madrid Caracol, Spain

24/02/22: Barcelona Boveda, Spain

25/02/22: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France

26/02/22: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland

28/02/22: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

01/03/22: Stuttgart Wizemann, Germany

02/03/22: Cologne Luxor, Germany

03/03/22: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

04/03/22: Hamburg Uebel & Gefährlich, Germany

05/03/22: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany