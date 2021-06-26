Enslaved release new live clip of powerful melodic Homebound

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have released a new live video clip of Homebound, which you can watch below.

Homebound is taken from Enslaved's upcoming Utgard: The Journey Within, which saw Enslaved perform five tracks from their latest album, the acclaimed Utgard. It is one part of their four new live album/DVD Cinematic Tour 2020 collection due to be released on June 25.

"Ah, the live album," enthuses Iver Sandøy, drummer and clean vocalist. "Some of my all time favourite albums have been concert recordings. On top of that list I’ll put Made In Japan by Deep Purple and Live After Death by Iron Maiden. As a youngster, I spent more time listening to these cassettes on my little walkman than any other album since. Both those stellar collections of career defining performances by each of those bands were, incidentally, captured for posterity by the brilliant Martin Birch. He sadly left us in August 2020, right as Enslaved were working on these virtual performances that we are now, finally, releasing properly in all the classic formats.



"The classic live albums of the 70s and 80s stand as monuments to not only amazing performances by the artists, but also a celebration of the bond between them and their audiences. The parallel universe that was 2020 forced Enslaved to find other ways to honour that bond. We could not hear you scream for us from your living rooms as we performed, but these recordings stand as a testament, and indeed, a monument, to the eternal gratitude we feel towards you, our fans."

Enslaved will release four live albums through Nuclear Blast Records on June 25. The Rise Of Ymir, Chronicles Of The Northbound, Below The Lights and Utgard - The Journey Within were all recorded during the band's 2020 online Cinematic tour.

They will be available as a Wooden Boxset (ltd. edition 300 copies - handcrafted, personally named & numbered), Splatter Vinyl (ltd. edition 300 copies), 4 x CD/DVD boxset (ltd. edition 1000 copies), 4 x DVD (ltd. edition 1000 copies) and as digital albums.

