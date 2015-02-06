Enslaved premiere Thurisaz Dreaming lyric video

Taken from the band’s upcoming album In Times, Enslaved are premiering the lyric video for Thurisaz Dreaming with Metal Hammer.

Speaking about the debut single from the extreme metallers’ thirteenth full-length, guitarist Ivar Bjørnson says “This great lyric video is certainly a good way to present the song and the album.”

“Thurisaz Dreaming was the first song to be written for the album and kept the place as the natural opener for the album all the way throughout the entire making of the album. It leaps out of the speakers and grabs you by the throat – it’s a song that makes you take a stand right there during the first seconds of the album: are you up for the journey?! Of course you are!”

New album In times is out on 9th March via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order here.