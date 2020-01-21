Enslaved head to Iceland for new video shoot

Last month, Enslaved confirmed they had entered the studio to begin work on their 15th album.

The follow-up to 2017’s E is expected to launch in May, with the Norwegian outfit now checking in to say that vocalist and bassist Grutle Kjellson has been in south-west Iceland to shoot a video for one of the tracks from the as-yet-untitled album.

Kjellson says: “Having the time of my life on the Saga Island. Working with some of the most talented people I have ever met and in surroundings that would make every human totally speechless.

“Shooting a music video here seems like an easy task, as Enslaved and Iceland are truly meant for each other!”

For the promo, Kjellson spent five days in the country with video producer Gaui H from Gaui H Pic, production assistant Marita Joensen and actors Striga and Kolbeinn.

The video will be released in due course while a selection of photographs from the trip can be found below.

Speaking about the new record last month, guitarist and founding member Ivar Bjørnson confirmed that Jens Bogren would be handling mixing duties and called the new material “very powerful,” and added: "The Enslaved signature is there, but there is a wild drive and a level of energy that makes me extremely excited.

“All five members have poured their dedication and souls into the preparations, and there are new sides to the band shown that will elevate this album.”

In November last year, Enslaved released a video for their cover of Royskopp track What Else Is There, which appeared as a digital bonus track on the E album.

The band have also announced a handful of 2020 festival appearances which can be seen below.

Enslaved 2020 festival dates

Mar 20: Eindhoven Prognosis Festival, Netherlands

Jun 25-27: Ekeberg Tons of Rock, Norway

Jul 11-12: Moran Fire In The Mountains Festival, WY

Aug 07-09: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium