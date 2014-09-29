Engel confirm 4th album: Raven Kings

Engel, featuring In Flames guitarist Niclas Engelin, will launch fourth album Raven Kings on November 27, they’ve confirmed.

The follow-up to 2012’s Blood Of Saints is the first to include vocalist Mikael Sehlin, who joined last year following the departure of Magnus ‘Mangan’ Klavborn.

A press release says: “Raven Kings is produced by founders Marcus Sunesson and Niclas Engelin. Engel have established themselves as one of the most stunningly impressive and stylish acts in their genre. Now it’s time to unleash their true potential.”

Responding to doubt over Engelin’s status, the band report via Facebook: “Niclas is still very much in the band, but not live at the moment due to In Flames.”

Full album details will be revealed in due course.