Employed To Serve announce UK headline tour

Employed To Serve have announced a headline tour of Europe for later this year.

They’ll kick off the run of nine dates in Brighton on November 3 and wrap up with a set at the Lenmania festival at The Dome in London on the 11th of the month.

The UK outfit have arranged the shows in support of new album The Warmth Of A Dying Sun, which came out in May via Holy Roar Records.

Vocalist Justine Jones says: “To bring to a close a very exciting year, we are pleased to announce our UK headline tour. We’ll be playing new songs off our album that we have never performed live before and can’t wait to destroy every city we play.”

To mark the announcement, Employed To Serve have released a short trailer video which can be watched below.

Tickets for the UK tour are available from Songkick.

The band have two shows scheduled this month – they’ll play London’s Borderline on August 8 and appear at Bristol’s ArcTanGent festival on August 19.

Find a full list of their live dates below.

The Employed To Serve tour poster

Aug 08: London Borderline

Aug 19: Bristol ArcTanGent

Nov 03: Brighton Hope & Ruin

Nov 04: Oxford The Wheatsheaf

Nov 05: Leeds Temple Of Boom

Nov 06: Newcastle Underground

Nov 07: Manchester Rebellion

Nov 08: Birmingham The Flapper

Nov 09: Nottingham Bodega

Nov 10: Edinburgh Opium

Nov 11: London The Dome

