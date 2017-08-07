Papa Roach frontman to undergo vocal cord surgery

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix is to undergo immediate vocal cord surgery, leading to the cancelation of three of the band’s upcoming shows.
They’re on the road in support of their latest album Crooked Teeth, which arrived in May via Eleven Seven Music. But the band have been forced to cancel some live dates in the US due to the singer’s condition.
Papa Roach say in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we are forced to cancel our upcoming shows in the Oregon, Illinois and Alaska this month due to the need for Jacoby Shaddix to have immediate vocal cord surgery and rest.
“This week, Jacoby was advised by his doctors and vocal specialists to have surgery on his vocal cord and to give his vocal muscles enough time to heal before Papa Roach resumes their current touring schedule in September. Jacoby had a similar surgery about five years ago.
“Fortunately, the diagnosis was made early and full recovery should be soon. The vocal cords are a muscle and like any athlete, muscles can get injured in the course of their profession and we appreciate your understanding this diagnosis.”
The band add: “We wish to thank all of our fans in advance for your prayers and good wishes. We know some of you had travel plans and we will return next year to perform for you.”
Papa Roach’s next planned live date will now be in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 11 – the first date on an extensive European tour.
Find a list of the band’s live 2017 live dates below, with the affected shows highlighted in bold.
Papa Roach 2017 tour dates
Aug 11 Roseburg Douglas County Fairgrounds, OR
Aug 19: Carterville Moonstock, IL
Aug 25: Palmer Alaska State Fair, AK
Sep 11: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Sep 12: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Sep 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Sep 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Sep 16: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Sep 17: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic
Sep 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Sep 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Sep 21: Munich Zenith, Germany
Sep 23: Winterthur Eulachhalle, Switzerland
Sep 24: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Sep 25: Ludwigsburg Arena, Germany
Sep 27: Fürth Stadthalle, Germany
Sep 28: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Sep 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Oct 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Oct 02: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 03: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Oct 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Oct 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Oct 07: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Oct 10: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Oct 11: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Oct 13: Paris Olympia, France
Oct 14: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain
Oct 15: Madrid Riviera, Spain