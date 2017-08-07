Papa Roach frontman to undergo vocal cord surgery

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix is to undergo immediate vocal cord surgery, leading to the cancelation of three of the band’s upcoming shows.

They’re on the road in support of their latest album Crooked Teeth, which arrived in May via Eleven Seven Music. But the band have been forced to cancel some live dates in the US due to the singer’s condition.

Papa Roach say in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we are forced to cancel our upcoming shows in the Oregon, Illinois and Alaska this month due to the need for Jacoby Shaddix to have immediate vocal cord surgery and rest.

“This week, Jacoby was advised by his doctors and vocal specialists to have surgery on his vocal cord and to give his vocal muscles enough time to heal before Papa Roach resumes their current touring schedule in September. Jacoby had a similar surgery about five years ago.

“Fortunately, the diagnosis was made early and full recovery should be soon. The vocal cords are a muscle and like any athlete, muscles can get injured in the course of their profession and we appreciate your understanding this diagnosis.”

The band add: “We wish to thank all of our fans in advance for your prayers and good wishes. We know some of you had travel plans and we will return next year to perform for you.”

Papa Roach’s next planned live date will now be in Stockholm, Sweden, on September 11 – the first date on an extensive European tour.

Find a list of the band’s live 2017 live dates below, with the affected shows highlighted in bold.

Aug 11 Roseburg Douglas County Fairgrounds, OR

Aug 19: Carterville Moonstock, IL

Aug 25: Palmer Alaska State Fair, AK

Sep 11: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Sep 12: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Sep 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Sep 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Sep 16: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 17: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic

Sep 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Sep 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Sep 21: Munich Zenith, Germany

Sep 23: Winterthur Eulachhalle, Switzerland

Sep 24: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Sep 25: Ludwigsburg Arena, Germany

Sep 27: Fürth Stadthalle, Germany

Sep 28: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Sep 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 01: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 02: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 03: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Oct 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 07: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 10: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Oct 11: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 13: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 14: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Oct 15: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Papa Roach: "We're shaking some sh*t up"