Emma Ruth Rundle shares unsettling new video for In My Afterlife

Folky post-rocker Emma Ruth Rundle has shared an unsettling new video for her track In My Afterlife, which you can watch below. The track is taken from Rundle's recently released Engine Of Hell album.

"I developed the character, makeup and costume myself, which I made by painting and modifying found articles while I was in the UK," explains Rundle of the video, which she directed with John Bradburn. "This mask or character is supposed to represent what is left after life ends, wandering the halls of their own existence, reliving little joys, and sufferings. They are a demented and unsettled character."

At the same time Rundle has announced a run of North American headline tour dates for March and April, which will be the first time she'll have performed music from Engine Of Hell and the follow-up Orpheus Looking Back EP over there. Rundle will be supported by Japanese-American multi-instrumentalist and composer Patrick Shiroishi.

Rundle will play:

Mar 24: BC Vancouver Saint James Hall

Mar 25: WA Seattle Neumos

Mar 26: OR Portland Revolution Hall

Mar 28: CA San Francisco Swedish American Hall

Mar 29: CA San Francisco Swedish American Hall

Mar 31: CA Los Angeles Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever (SOLD OUT)

Apr 01: CA Los Angeles Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever (SOLD OUT)

Apr 04: IL Chicago Thalia Hall

Apr 06: ON Toronto Axis Club

Apr 08: MA Boston Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

Apr 09: NY New York Le Poisson Rouge

Apr 11: MA Boston Crystal Ballroom

Get tickets.