Emma Ruth Rundle shares unsettling new video for In My Afterlife

Folky post-rocker Emma Ruth Rundle has shared an unsettling new video for her track In My Afterlife, which you can watch below. The track is taken from Rundle's recently released Engine Of Hell album.
"I developed the character, makeup and costume myself, which I made by painting and modifying found articles while I was in the UK," explains Rundle of the video, which she directed with John Bradburn. "This mask or character is supposed to represent what is left after life ends, wandering the halls of their own existence, reliving little joys, and sufferings. They are a demented and unsettled character."
At the same time Rundle has announced a run of North American headline tour dates for March and April, which will be the first time she'll have performed music from Engine Of Hell and the follow-up Orpheus Looking Back EP over there. Rundle will be supported by Japanese-American multi-instrumentalist and composer Patrick Shiroishi.
Rundle will play:
Mar 24: BC Vancouver Saint James Hall
Mar 25: WA Seattle Neumos
Mar 26: OR Portland Revolution Hall
Mar 28: CA San Francisco Swedish American Hall
Mar 29: CA San Francisco Swedish American Hall
Mar 31: CA Los Angeles Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever (SOLD OUT)
Apr 01: CA Los Angeles Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever (SOLD OUT)
Apr 04: IL Chicago Thalia Hall
Apr 06: ON Toronto Axis Club
Apr 08: MA Boston Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
Apr 09: NY New York Le Poisson Rouge
Apr 11: MA Boston Crystal Ballroom