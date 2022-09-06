Emerson, Lake & Palmer to be reunited onstage for video-powered US tour

Emerson, Lake & Palmer are to be reunited onstage for a US tour via the wonders of modern technology. The trio's Welcome Back My Friends - The Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour will kick off at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on November 18, and climax on December 3 at the Goodyear Theater in Akron, OH. Full dates below.

The tour will feature Carl Palmer performing live alongside video footage of his late ELP bandmates, Keith Emerson and Greg Lake.

“About five years ago I explored the idea of trying to reunite the band using digital holograms,” explains Palmer. “We saw a few shows of other artists but it did not seem like an honest approach. We were able to use just the camera shots of Keith and Greg, with the sterling audio tracks of their performances resulting in a combination of film and onstage performance that brings back the magic of ELP."

The tour has been arranged with the full cooperation of with Emerson and Lake's Estates. Further dates are expected to be announced soon, including shows in Europe. Tickets for the US shows go on sale on September 9.

Welcome Back My Friends - The Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer US Tour

Nov 18: Philadelphia 2300 Arena, PA - Tickets (opens in new tab)

Nov 20: Jim Thorpe Penn’s Peak, PA - Tickets (opens in new tab)

Nov 22: Wayne Shea Center, NJ - Tickets (opens in new tab)

Nov 23: Patchogue Patchogue Theater, NY - Tickets (opens in new tab)

Nov 25: New York Town Hall, NY - Tickets (opens in new tab)

Nov 26: New Haven College St. Music Hall, CT - Tickets (opens in new tab)

Nov 27: Boston Wilbur Theatre, MA - Tickets (opens in new tab)

Dec 01: St. Charles Arcada Theater, IL - Tickets (opens in new tab)

Dec 02: Des Plaines Des Plaines Theatre, IL - Tickets (opens in new tab)

Dec 03: Akron The Goodyear Theatre, OH - Tickets (opens in new tab)