Elvis Costello And The Imposters announce UK and Ireland tour

Elvis Costello And The Imposters have announced a tour of the UK and Ireland which is set to take place this summer.

A total of 10 shows have been scheduled – kicking off at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on June 15 and concluding with a performance at Manchester’s Sounds Of The City 2018 at Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

Costello will be joined by backing vocalists Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee, while The Imposters features drummer Pete Thomas, keyboardist Steve Nieve and bassist Davey Faragher.

The band released the track You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way lat year which was written for the movie Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool.

They’re also currently working on a new studio album, which is expected later this year.

Tickets for the upcoming shows are now available. Find a full list of dates below.

Jun 15: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jun 16: Woodstock Blenheim Palace, UK

Jun 17: Cardiff Millennium Centre – Festival of Voice 2018, UK

Jun 23: Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Ireland

Jun 24: Edinburgh Playhouse, UK

Jun 25: Newcastle City Hall, UK

Jun 27: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

Jun 28: Plymouth Pavilions UK

Jun 30: Sussex Love Supreme Festival, UK

Jul 06: Manchester Castlefield Bowl - Sounds of the City 2018, UK