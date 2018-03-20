Skid Row team up with Corey Taylor and Halestorm for new album

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan says that work is continuing on what will be a new studio album.

The band have released two United World Rebellion EPs, with Bolan confirming that the third and final instalment will now take the form of a full length record – and reveals they’ve been writing material with a number of high profile artists.

He tells Heavy TV: “We’ve got a lot of really cool songs. It’s the first time in our career we’ve written with people that weren’t just outside guys.

“We worked with friends like like Corey Taylor and wrote a really cool song – and the cool part is he’s a Skid Row fan, and we’re Stone Sour and Slipknot fans.

“And then Lzzy and Joe from Halestorm. We sat down with them and came up with some cool stuff after all the laughter was done.

“Joe Hottinger is one of the funniest people on the face of the Earth, and it’s just really hard to concentrate when that guy is making you laugh.”

Bolan adds: “It’s opened up a lot of doors in our mind, because we always were, like, ‘No. We’re writing everything. That’s it. We’re doing it all.’ And I’m, like, ‘Let’s make this super special and just go with people that are friends.”

There’s no word yet on when the as-yet-untitled album will launch, but it will feature frontman ZP Theart who was confirmed as a full-time Skid Row member last year following the 2015 departure of Tony Harnell.

