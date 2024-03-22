Einstürzende Neubauten announce huge 'alien pop music' tour, share single Ist Ist from forthcoming double album Rampen (APM: Alien Pop Music)

Einstürzende Neubauten, the legendary German experimental group fronted by one-time Bad Seed Blixa Bargeld, have shared Ist Ist as the first single from their forthcoming 13th studio album, Rampen (APM: Alien Pop Music) and announced a lengthy European tour in support of the album.



The songs on Rampen were apparently fashioned from improvisations the group performed during encores on their 2022 Alles in Allem tour. The artwork, featuring only the band’s logo and insignia on a yellow background, was inspired by The Beatles, Bargeld stating, “It’s based on the idea that the Einstürzende Neubauten is just as famous in another solar system as The Beatles are in our world.”

And who's to say they're not?



In a statement about the forthcoming record, which is set for release on April 5, and available to pre-order now, Bargeld says, “On the album, I found a few solutions and formulated things in ways I haven’t formulated them before, because they were never so clear to me. I’m someone who believes you can achieve knowledge through music. It’s always been that way. I follow the conviction. I’ll find something in the music that I didn’t know before. And sing something that I didn’t know. Something that turns out to be true. Or to take this down a notch, something that at least has meaning.”

Listen to Ist Ist below:

Sep 05: Vienna Arena Open Air, AUS

Sep 06: Munich Muffathalle, GER

Sep 07: Zagreb Tvornica Kulture, CRO

Sep 09: Berlin Columbiahalle, GER

Sep 11: London Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Sep 12: Antwerp De Roma, BEL

Sep 14: Cologne E-Werk, GER

Sep 15: Hamburg Elbphilharmonie, GER

Sep 21: Copenhagen Conservatory's Concert Hall, DEN

Sep 22: Copenhagen Conservatory's Concert Hall, DEN

Sep 24: Utrecht Tivoli, HOL



Oct 01: Rome Auditorium PDM, ITA

Oct 02: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, ITA

Oct 03: Ferrara Teatro Comunale, ITA

Oct 05: Zurich Volkshaus, SWI

Oct 06: Geneva Alhambra, SWI

Oct 08: Frankfurt Batschkapp, GER

Oct 12: Stockholm Fallan, SWE

Oct 13: Oslo Sentrum Scene, NOR

Oct 17: Leipzig Haus Auensee, GER

Oct 18: Prague Forum Karlin, CZE

Oct 21: Warsaw Stodola, POL

Oct 24: Barcelona Sala Apolo, SPA

Oct 26: Toulouse Le Bikini, FRA

Oct 27: Paris La Cigale, FRA



Tickets for the tour are available now, here.