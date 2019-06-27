Ebonivory premiere video for Patting the Black Dog with Prog

Young Australian alt-proggers Ebonivory have premiered the video for their brand new single, Patting the Black Dog, with Prog. You can watch the band's full new promo video below.

"Showing this track to the world signifies the beginning of a new era of Ebonivory; our first release since joining forces with Wild Thing Presents, a move that took our band of high school country kids to new heights," Charlie Powlett, vocalist with the Ballarat-based band tells Prog. “Patting the Black Dog is a dialogue between the past and present self; a personal reflection on how our current circumstances can significantly shape our perception of the future. More often than not, we define ourselves by our, and other’s successes. But, Patting the Black Dog proves to be a cathartic anthem of acceptance that yearns to demonstrate that all experiences, positive or negative, should be equally valued whilst playfully pulling the rug from beneath depression's feet.

"This song pits brooding lyricism against vibrant instrumentation in a battle between visceral melody and mathematical rhythm; a common juxtaposition throughout our discography. We are extremely excited to have an engineer as highly esteemed as Forrester Savell mastering this release (Karnivool, Dead Letter Circus, Animals As Leaders), which is accompanied by the absolutely stunning music video directed, captured and edited by Dave Hunter of Circles, with gracious support from Madison Butterworth and SLC Sound & Light Concepts Ballarat.”

Ebonivory appeared at last year's Progfest alongside Skyharbor and The Ocean and have also toured with Dead Letter Circus in their native country. The band are currently ion tour with Circles. They will play:

Sydney Oxford Art Factory - July 11

Adelaide Jive - 12

Melbourne Max Watt's House Of Music - 13

Brisbane The Zoo - 19

Canberra The Basement - 26

Belgrave Sooki Lounge - August 2

Ballarat Karova Lounge - 3