Ebonivory to support Caligula's Horse in US

Australian prog rockers Ebonivory will support fellow proggers Caligula's Horse on their forthcoming US tour in May. To celebrate the band have released a playthrough video of their song Persist, which you can watch below.
“Persist is one of the most nostalgic Ebonivory songs for us to play, as it was originally composed for our high-school metalcore band, Persist, Prevail," guitarist Louis Edwards tells Prog. "As with all Ebonivory tunes, Persist maintains the technical aspects of “prog” and filters them into a song that is enjoyable for musicians and casual listeners alike."
Ebonivory will release their debut album this spring and plan to tour the UK/Europe later in 2020. In the meantime, their Caligula's Horse support dates are:
May 22: Chicago, IL, Reggie's Rock Club
May 23: Cleveland, OH, Beachland Ballroom
May 24: Toronto, ON, Lee’s Palace
May 25: Montreal, QC, Petit Campus
May 26: Boston, MA, Brighton Music Hall
May 27: New York, NY, Gramercy Theatre
May 28: Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry
May 29: Washington, DC, Union Stage
June 1: Dallas, TX, Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
June 2: Austin, TX, Come And Take It Live
June 4: Phoenix, AZ, The Rebel Lounge
June 5: Los Angeles, CA, The Roxy Theatre
June 6: San Francisco, CA, Slim's
June 7: Portland, OR, Hawthorne Theatre
June 8: Seattle, WA, El Corazon
June 9: Vancouver, BC, The Biltmore
June 11: Salt Lake City, UT, Urban Lounge
June 12: Denver, CO, Marquis Theater
June 13: Kansas City, MO, Riot Room
June 14: Minneapolis, MN, Amsterdam Hall
June 16: St Louis, MO, Red Flag
June17: Nashville, TN, Exit/In
June18: Atlanta, GA, Purgatory @ The Masquerade
June 19: West Palm Beach, FL, Respectable Street
June 20: Orlando, FL, Soundbar