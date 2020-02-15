Ebonivory to support Caligula's Horse in US

Australian prog rockers Ebonivory will support fellow proggers Caligula's Horse on their forthcoming US tour in May. To celebrate the band have released a playthrough video of their song Persist, which you can watch below.

“Persist is one of the most nostalgic Ebonivory songs for us to play, as it was originally composed for our high-school metalcore band, Persist, Prevail," guitarist Louis Edwards tells Prog. "As with all Ebonivory tunes, Persist maintains the technical aspects of “prog” and filters them into a song that is enjoyable for musicians and casual listeners alike."

Ebonivory will release their debut album this spring and plan to tour the UK/Europe later in 2020. In the meantime, their Caligula's Horse support dates are:



May 22: Chicago, IL, Reggie's Rock Club

May 23: Cleveland, OH, Beachland Ballroom

May 24: Toronto, ON, Lee’s Palace

May 25: Montreal, QC, Petit Campus

May 26: Boston, MA, Brighton Music Hall

May 27: New York, NY, Gramercy Theatre

May 28: Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry

May 29: Washington, DC, Union Stage

June 1: Dallas, TX, Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

June 2: Austin, TX, Come And Take It Live

June 4: Phoenix, AZ, The Rebel Lounge

June 5: Los Angeles, CA, The Roxy Theatre

June 6: San Francisco, CA, Slim's

June 7: Portland, OR, Hawthorne Theatre

June 8: Seattle, WA, El Corazon

June 9: Vancouver, BC, The Biltmore

June 11: Salt Lake City, UT, Urban Lounge

June 12: Denver, CO, Marquis Theater

June 13: Kansas City, MO, Riot Room

June 14: Minneapolis, MN, Amsterdam Hall

June 16: St Louis, MO, Red Flag

June17: Nashville, TN, Exit/In

June18: Atlanta, GA, Purgatory @ The Masquerade

June 19: West Palm Beach, FL, Respectable Street

June 20: Orlando, FL, Soundbar



Tickets available here.