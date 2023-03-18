EBB replace Mutant Thoughts at Prog For Peart

By Jerry Ewing
This year's Prog For Peart Festival takes place at the Northcourt, Abingdon the weekend of July 7 and 8

EBB
(Image credit: EBB)

Rising prog rockers EBB have replaced Mutant Thoughts at this year's Prog For Peart Festival, which takes place at The Northcourt in Abingdon, Oxfordshire on the weekend of July 7 and 8.

EBB will now be appearing on Friday 7, with fellow UK prog rockers Grace & Fire shifting over to Saturday 8.

This year's event is headlined by Cosmograf on the Friday night and Tim Bowness on the Saturday, and also features Lee Abraham, Yuval Ron, Viriditas, Abel Ganz, Trilogy and more.

Prog For Peart is a charity event which raises money to help combat Glioblastoma Multiforme, the rare form of brain cancer that Rush drummer Neil Peart died from.

Tickets cost £100 for the full weekend with admittance from Thursday at 3pm – weekend camping tickets are also available for an additional £15. Day tickets for Friday or Saturday are £65. 

Tickets are on sale via the venue website (opens in new tab) as well as SeeTickets, WeGotTickets, Skiddle and Ents24. Bands will play from midday until midnight on both days with bars open from 11am until 2am.

Prog For Peart

(Image credit: Press)
