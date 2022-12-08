Cosmograf replace Galahad at Prog For Peart

Next year's Prog For Peart Festival takes place the weekend of July 7 and 8

Cosmograf
Prog For Peart, the charity prog weekender which raises money to help combat Glioblastoma Multiforme, the rare form of brain cancer that Rush drummer Neil Peart died from, have announced that Cosmograf will now headline the Friday night at next year's event.

Robin Armstrong's prog outfit replace previously announced headliners Galahad, who have had to withdraw fur to "unforeseen circumstances". However Galahad guitarist Lee Abraham will appear, with his solo band, on the Friday night, as well as featuring in the Cosmograf line-up. "He's on double duty on Friday 7th," says organiser Mark Cunningham.

Other bands featuring over the weekend include Doris Brendel, Yuval Ron, Scottish prog rockers Long Earth, Abel Ganz, ZIO and Rain.

Prog For Peart takes place on the weekend of July 7 and 8 at The Northcourt in Abingdon, Oxfordshire. Entry is £100 for the full weekend with admittance from Thursday at 3pm – weekend camping tickets are also available for an additional £15. Day tickets for Friday or Saturday are £65. 

Tickets are on sale from October 24 via the venue website (opens in new tab) as well as SeeTickets, WeGotTickets, Skiddle and Ents24. Bands will play from midday until midnight on both days with bars open from 11am until 2am.

