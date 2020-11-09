Early Black Friday headphones deal: Save 60% on these JBL wireless Bluetooth headphones

Here at Louder, we love the products that JBL put out. From massive sounding speakers through to cracking headphones, the company consistently deliver when it comes to big audio sounds.

Ahead of the main Black Friday music deals comes this eye-popping bargain over on Amazon, with the online shopping giant pulling no punches by slashing the price of JBL’s Tune 600 BTNC on-ear wireless Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones. They usually retail for £79.99, but there’s currently 60% off, which knocks them down to just £31.99.

So what do you get out of the box? Well, JBL’s Tune 600 BTNC give you dramatic sound which is helped by their Active Noise Cancellation and they offer 12 hours of battery life, meaning they’re ideal for long listening sessions – especially when you factor in their light but durable build quality.

They also fold, making them ideal for travelling and there’s also a 3.5mm audio cable included if you’d rather stay tethered to your sounds.

