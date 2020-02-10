Eagles kick off Hotel California tour in style with epic setlist

Eagles kicked off their Hotel California tour in style over the weekend with a hit-strewn set at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.
Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill are on the road performing two nights in each city they visit – and fans in Atlanta got a real treat when the band took to the stage on Friday evening with a 32-song set.
They began by playing their 1976 album Hotel California in full before a second set featuring tracks including Take It Easy, Take It To The Limit, Tequila Sunrise, The Boys of Summer and Heartache Tonight.
They then returned to the stage for four encores in the shape of Rocky Mountain Way, Desperado and The Long Run – ending with a reprise of Hotel California.
Check out the full setlist from Friday evening below.
Eagles next stop on the tour will be in New York later this week, where they’ll play two nights at Madison Square Garden on Friday and Saturday night.
Following the run, the band will head back across the Atlantic for two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 29 and 30 – their only European concerts in 2020.
Last year, Eagles were named as one of the top musical earners of 2019, with the band notching up $100 million.
Eagles: Atlanta’s State Farm Arena: February 7, 2020
1. Hotel California
2. New Kid In Town
3. Life In The Fast Lane
4. Wasted Time
5. Wasted Time (Reprise)
6. Victim Of Love
7. Pretty Maids All In A Row
8. Try And Love Again
9. The Last Resort
10. Seven Bridges Road
11. Take It Easy
12. One Of These Nights
13. Take It To The Limit
14. Tequila Sunrise
15. Witchy Woman
16. In The City
17. I Can’t Tell You Why
18. Lyin’ Eyes
19. Best Of My Love
20. Peaceful Easy Feeling
21. Love Will Keep Us Alive
22. Walk Away
23. Those Shoes
24. Life’s Been Good
25. The Boys Of Summer
26. Funk #49
27. Already Gone
28. Heartache Tonight
29. Rocky Mountain Way
30. Desperado
31. The Long Run
32. Hotel California (Reprise)