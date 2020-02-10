Eagles kick off Hotel California tour in style with epic setlist

Eagles kicked off their Hotel California tour in style over the weekend with a hit-strewn set at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill are on the road performing two nights in each city they visit – and fans in Atlanta got a real treat when the band took to the stage on Friday evening with a 32-song set.

They began by playing their 1976 album Hotel California in full before a second set featuring tracks including Take It Easy, Take It To The Limit, Tequila Sunrise, The Boys of Summer and Heartache Tonight.

They then returned to the stage for four encores in the shape of Rocky Mountain Way, Desperado and The Long Run – ending with a reprise of Hotel California.

Check out the full setlist from Friday evening below.

Eagles next stop on the tour will be in New York later this week, where they’ll play two nights at Madison Square Garden on Friday and Saturday night.

Following the run, the band will head back across the Atlantic for two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 29 and 30 – their only European concerts in 2020.

Last year, Eagles were named as one of the top musical earners of 2019, with the band notching up $100 million.

Eagles: Atlanta’s State Farm Arena: February 7, 2020

1. Hotel California

2. New Kid In Town

3. Life In The Fast Lane

4. Wasted Time

5. Wasted Time (Reprise)

6. Victim Of Love

7. Pretty Maids All In A Row

8. Try And Love Again

9. The Last Resort

10. Seven Bridges Road

11. Take It Easy

12. One Of These Nights

13. Take It To The Limit

14. Tequila Sunrise

15. Witchy Woman

16. In The City

17. I Can’t Tell You Why

18. Lyin’ Eyes

19. Best Of My Love

20. Peaceful Easy Feeling

21. Love Will Keep Us Alive

22. Walk Away

23. Those Shoes

24. Life’s Been Good

25. The Boys Of Summer

26. Funk #49

27. Already Gone

28. Heartache Tonight

29. Rocky Mountain Way

30. Desperado

31. The Long Run

32. Hotel California (Reprise)