Eagles announce two massive London Hotel California shows

Eagles have announced two massive shows in London next year that will see the band playing their landmark 1976 Hotel California album in its entirely.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill will perform at Wembley Stadium on August 29 and 30 – their only European concerts in 2020.

And, after wrapping up Hotel California, Eagles will then play an additional set of the band’s greatest hits. Like their 2020 US tour which was announced in October, Eagles will be joined at both shows by an orchestra and choir.

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am this coming Saturday (December 14).

The band recently performed three sold-out performances of Hotel California in Las Vegas – the first time Eagles have ever performed the record in full.

Find a full list of Eagles 2020 tour dates below.

Earlier this week, Eagles were named as one of the top musical earners of 2019, with the band notching up $100 million this year.

Eagles: Hotel California 2020 tour

Feb 07: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Feb 08: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Feb 15: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Feb 29: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Mar 01: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Mar 06: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Mar 07: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Apr 11: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Apr 12: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Apr 17: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Apr 18: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Aug 29: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 30: London Wembley Stadium, UK