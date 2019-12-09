Metallica, Eagles and Guns N’ Roses among 2019's top earners

Forbes have released their annual list of the world’s top-earning musicians – and the rock and metal world feature across the top 40.

To come up with the final figures, the website worked with Pollstar, Nielsen Music and industry insiders – including some of the artists themselves – and have taken into consideration income from “touring, music and outside business ventures.”

The list measures pre-tax earnings and has not deducted funds that would go to managers, agents or lawyers.

Top of the earners is Taylor Swift with earnings of $185 million in 2019. The first rock act to make the top 40 is Eagles at no.4, who earned $100m this year.

Elton John is at no.5 with $84m while Metallica land at no.10 with a tally of $68.5m earned in 2019.

The next rock artist in the list are Fleetwood Mac at no.21 with $49m while Paul McCartney is tied at no.22 with Ariana Grande with both earning $48m.

Gun N’ Roses are at no.25 with $44m, the Rolling Stones are at no.28 with $41m while U2 enter the top 40 at no. 39 with $37m.

Check out the full list of artists over on the Forbes website.

Forbes top-earning rock musicians of 2019