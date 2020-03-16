Dyssidia release video for new single The Gutted Stag

Australian prog metal quintet Dyssidia have released a video for their brand new single The Gutted Stag. The song is taken from the band's forthcoming new debut album Costly Signals, which will be released on March 27. You can watch the video in full below.

"We're pleased to present the second single from our upcoming album - a dark, heavy, yet melodic track entitled The Gutted Stag," the band tell Prog. "This is one of the first songs we wrote for the album so people may recognise it from our live set. We thought this track would lend itself perfectly to a mainly performance based video as there are some cool technical sections that we thought were worth capturing on video! We filmed this video in an empty theatre in Adelaide with Jason Mildwaters who did a great job of capturing our performance and overlaying some additional themes into the video."

Of Costly Signals, guitarist Corey Davis tells Prog: "We’re stoked with where we’re at with this album. The songwriting is on point, everyone nailed the recording process and the mix is sounding great. We’re feeling tighter than ever with our performance and keen to unleash this new music to the world!”

The full tracklisting is:

1. Thrive

2. The Gutted Stag

3. Infinitesimal

4. Bloodrush

5. Arrival

6. An Obvious Antidote

7. Metamorphosis

8. Good Grief

9. Hope’s Remorseful Retreat

10. If Truth Be Told