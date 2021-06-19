Dutch prog metallers Kingfisher Sky release lyric video for Rise Up

Dutch prog metal quintet Kingfisher Sky have released a new lyric video for Rise Up, which you can watch below.

Rise Up is taken from the band's recently released EP Rise. "Rise Up, the symphonic first song, is about hope, consolation and revival," the band explain. "The EP conatins four songs about hope, love, nuance and unconditional respect for one another, or lack thereof. With a vivacious, symphonic and sometimes folky sound, this release features many aspects of the band’s diverse style."

Formed in 2005 by drummer Ivar de Graaf (ex-Within Temptation) and singer Judith Rijnveld, Kingfisher Sky combine influences ranging from progressive and symphonic rock to traditional folk music. The band released four full length albums, the latest being Technicoloured Eyes (2018), and an EP (To Turn the Tables, 2017).

During the Covid19 lockdown in 2020 they also recorded two acoustic EPs at home: The Quarantine Sessions, featuring acoustic versions of the band’s own songs, and The Winter Sessions, featuring acoustic cover songs.

You can view the artwork and tracklisting for new EP Rise below.

Kingfisher Sky have two shows in their native Holland scheduled for July. They will play:

Jul 2: Arnehm Luxor Live (with Kristoffer Gildenlöw)

Jul 17: Helmond Muziekcafé

Get Rise.

(Image credit: Kingfisher Sky)

Kingfisher Sky: Rise

1. Rise Up

2. Rain On Your Parade

3. The Grey Fields

4. Fools Anthem