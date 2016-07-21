Dunsmuir release Crawling Chaos video

Dunsmuir have released a lyric video for their track Crawling Chaos.

It’s taken from the supergroup’s forthcoming self-titled debut album, due out on July 22.

Dunsmuir and Fu Manchu bassist Brad Davis recently said their project hopes to return to the roots of heavy metal.

Davis said: “We wanted to trim the fat and get back to what we consider the roots of heavy metal. Dunsmuir for me pays homage to my favourite heavy metal influences: Sabbath, Dio, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, as well as a lot of NWOBHM stuff. Of course this is all filtered through our own personal way of playing.”

The vinyl album will come with a signed lithograph of the sleeve artwork and it’s available for pre-order now.

Clutch, Black Sabbath supergroup Dunsmuir release 2 tracks