Clutch, Black Sabbath supergroup Dunsmuir release 2 tracks

Dunsmuir – the supergroup featuring Clutch frontman Neil Fallon and former Black Sabbath drummer Vinny Appice – have released their first two-track single.

Our Only Master and The Bats (Are Hungry Tonight) also includes guitarist Dave Bone of The Company Band and bassist Brad Davis of Fu Manchu, and they’ve been working on the project for at least three years.

Davis recently described the outfit’s sound as “an old-school metal kind of thing.”

The single is available via iTunes, and as a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl disc via the Dunsmuir Facebook page.